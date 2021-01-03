PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda and his brother Anand return to Hyderabad after celebrating New Year in Goa

Vijay Deverakonda was spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning as he returned from Goa with his brother Anand Deverakonda.

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda and his brother Anand are back after welcoming New Year 2021 in Goa with their friends. The Arjun Reddy star was spotted at the airport today morning as he returned from his short trip to Goa. One can see, the actor opted for a comfy and basic travel outfit in denim shorts and zipper shirt with a beanie cap. Anand Deverakonda, on the other hand, was seen in his casual yet stylish look. The Deverakonda brother ringed in New Year 2021 together with their friends and well, they are back and set to resume shoots of their respective projects.

A lot of South celebs travelled to Goa to celebrate New Year 2021. Rashmika Mandanna is also in Goa and is expected to return any time soon. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni also welcomed 2021 in style with their friends. The actress shared a romantic picture with Chay from Goa and wished every year for a positive year ahead. She wrote on Instagram, "Happy 2021.. Wishing you peace , happiness and love beyond measure . From mine to yours."

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in Puri Jagannadh's film tentatively titled, Fighter. The film stars Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday in the female lead role. The film will get Pan-India release.

Besides Fighter, VD has also signed a film with Sukumaran. The yet to be titled pan-Indian film was announced in 2020 during the lockdown and will mark the debut of Kedar Selagamsetty as a producer.

