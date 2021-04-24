PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda and Kartikeya Gummakonda ace their cool gym look with comfy athleisure

Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the upcoming Pan Indian film Liger, while Karthikeya will be seen as the main antagonist in the Kollywood film Valimai.

Well, it looks like no force can stop our South actors from maintaining their workout routine. With their determination to have a healthy and fit lifestyle, they are setting major fitness goals to their fans and followers. They are being spotted almost everyday in the gym and photos are coming as a huge motivation. Today, South’s popular stars Vijay Deverakonda and Kartikeya Gummakonda got spotted by the paps as they made their way into the gym.

Vijay Deverakonda was seen in an white tee and a pair of shorts. He finished his overall look with a skull cap and made a stylish entry. For the past few weeks, Vijay Deverakonda is being spotted at the gym almost everyday. On the other hand, Karthikeya was seen in a blue tee and ash tack pants. As he got spotted by the paps, he posed for a few photos and greeted the photographers.

Karthikeya made the headlines recently after it was reported that he will be collaborating with Sukumar for his next. He will be next seen in the upcoming Kollywood film Valimai staring Thala Ajith in the lead role. The film is directed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the upcoming pan Indian film Liger. The film has Ananya Pandey as the leading lady and it is directed by Puri Jaganath. The film will have him playing the role of a fighter.

