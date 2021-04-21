PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna papped outside the gym post their workout session

VD is prepping up for his role as a boxer in Liger and is training hard for the same.

Vijay Deverakonda was spotted yesterday while he was busy chatting on his phone outside the gym. The Telugu star was seen wearing a white hoodie and black shorts as he was stepping out post-workout session. VD is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character for the upcoming film, Liger. He has been prepping up for his role as a boxer and is training hard for the same.

On the other hand, also spotted at the same gym was gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna. Known for her cheerful personality, the Dear Comrade actress was all smiles for the paps as she was making her way towards her car post the workout. One can see, Rashmika opted for high waist leggings and a sleeveless job as her workout attire. Rashmika and VD, both have been travelling a lot to Mumbai these days for the shooting of their respective upcoming projects. While Vijay is shooting for Liger, Rashmika is busy with her two upcoming projects-Goodbye and Mission Majnu.

Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday is being helmed by Puri Jagannadh. The Hindi version of the film is backed by . The film is set to release this year on September 9.

Talking about Rashmika Mandanna's two upcoming Bollywood projects- the stunner will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye and in Mission Majnu co-starring .

She also has Allu Arjun starrer Pan India film titled Pushpa, being directed by Sukumar.

