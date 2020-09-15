PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna spotted in the city in casual looks

Vijay Deverakonda was clicked in his usual gym attire while Rashmika Mandanna was spotted today in her casual off-duty look.

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda was spotted earlier today at a gym in Hyderabad. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character for the upcoming Puri Jagannadh's film titled, Fighter. As we all know, Deverakonda is fitness freak and makes sure to not miss his workout routine. VD was clicked in his usual gym attire while he was making his way inside the gym. One can see in the photos, the Arjun Reddy star opted for a grey full sleeves tee with black shorts for his workout session. On the other hand, also spotted today in the city was actress Rashmika Mandanna.

The stunner was spotted in her best casual off-duty look and was all smiles for the shutterbugs. Well, she never fails to grab the attention of the papz with her quirky poses and she nails it yet again. Rashmika Mandanna returned to Hyderabad months after from her hometown amid COVID-19 scare. The stunner is expected to resume the shooting of her next film, Pushpa alongside Allu Arjun. Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and is said to be a hard-hitting drama that revolves around a lorry driver played by Allu Arjun.

Check out Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's photos below:

Coming back to VD, the Tollywood star recently sent out a notice stating that some fake production companies have been misusing his name and conducting auditions. The statement read, “We, TeamDeverakonda have noticed that few production company/ies have been fraudulently misrepresenting to be making a film with Vijay Deverakonda and have been conducting auditions and gain access to actors/actresses. Any project Vijay Deverakonda is associated with shall be formally announced by him and his producers. Official confirmation can also be verified on VDs official SM handles. While we take action against these perpetrators, we request all to be alert and double check any information in their personal best interests.”

