PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna spotted post their workout session outside the gym

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda is back to Hyderabad post a Mumbai schedule wrap up of his upcoming film Liger. The actor wrapped up the shoot in Mumbai and is already prepping up for the next schedule. The Arjun Reddy star is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character. Of late, VD is being spotted regularly at the gym and is training hard for his role as a boxer in Puri Jagannadh's Liger. The actor was spotted yesterday in his signature all-black workout outfit as he was leaving the gym post his training.

Liger will see VD in never before seen role. The Dear Comrade star has undergone a physical transformation for his role and had gone to Thailand for martial arts training. Directed by Puri Jagannadh and jointly produced by , the film stars Ananya Panday in the female lead role. The film will be simultaneously released in Hindi and Telugu along with the dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Also spotted yesterday at the gym was Rashmika Mandanna. The stunner also returned to Hyderabad after wrapping up a small schedule of her upcoming second Bollywood project Goodbye, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. One can see, Rashmika is all smiles for paps as she steps out, post her workout session.

