PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha pose with Shiva Nirvana's family amidst shoot of Kushi

Samantha and Vijay Devarakonda pose with Kushi director Shiva Nirvana & his family for an adorable picture.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jun 13, 2022 08:05 PM IST  |  21.1K
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha pose with Shiva Nirvana'
PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha pose with Shiva Nirvana's family amidst shoot for Kushi
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

The new co-stars in town Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been captivating movie buffs with the sneak peeks of their romantic drama, Kushi. Recently, the pair posed with the filmmaker Shiva Nirvana and his family amidst shoot of their next. 

Check out the picture below

team_kushi_photo.jpeg

Also Read: Goodachari 2 is going to be massive, biggest thing ever: Adivi Sesh reveals on the film's sequel- EXCLUSIVE

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!