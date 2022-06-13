PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha pose with Shiva Nirvana's family amidst shoot of Kushi
Samantha and Vijay Devarakonda pose with Kushi director Shiva Nirvana & his family for an adorable picture.
The new co-stars in town Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been captivating movie buffs with the sneak peeks of their romantic drama, Kushi. Recently, the pair posed with the filmmaker Shiva Nirvana and his family amidst shoot of their next.
Check out the picture below
Also Read: Goodachari 2 is going to be massive, biggest thing ever: Adivi Sesh reveals on the film's sequel- EXCLUSIVE
Credits: Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!