PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda and team seek blessings at Peddamma Talli Temple after the release of Liger

As the highly-awaited movie, Liger released yesterday, Vijay Deverakonda and the team visited the Peddamma Talli Temple in Hyderabad today to seek blessings. In the pictures doing rounds on social media, the Arjun Reddy actor can be seen posing in a blush blue shirt with cream trousers. He was accompanied by director Puri Jagannath and producer Charmme Kaur.

Talking about working with legendary boxer Mike Tyson to IANS, the Daer Comrade actor revealed, "He abused me a lot, albeit lovingly, in English, and I can't even repeat what he said to me. But yes, I had a good time with him." He added, “He loves India a lot for its food, music, and people. In fact, he used to ask us to bring Indian food for him which he enjoyed a lot. But yes, he is scared of the crowd here."

On the other hand, anchor-turned-actor Anasuya Bharadwaj recently recalled a controversy of Vijay Deverakonda. VD had used a cuss word during the promotions of his famous flick Arjun Reddy. Taking a dig at his old statement, she tweeted in Telugu which translates to "Karma is a boomerang and it does come back even if late. Mother's pain will not go away. Karma.. Sometimes it is difficult to come, but it is sure to come!!." She also added the hashtags "#NotHappyOnSomeonesSadness but #FaithRestored."

Vijay Deverakonda plays an MMA artist with a stutter in the action entertainer, and Ananya Panday plays his love interest. Apart from them, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu also do important roles in the movie.