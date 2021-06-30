PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda is back to grind as he gets papped post workout session for Liger

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is back to Hyderabad after his short visit to Mumbai.

Vijay Deverakonda, who was in Mumbai for a short work trip, is back home to Hyderabad. The actor was spotted today post his routine workout session for the upcoming film, Liger. One can see, VD is looking dashing as ever in an all-white gym look as he makes his way to his car post-workout session. The actor was seen flaunting his new hairstyle in a neatly tied man bun. Vijay is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character for the upcoming film Liger. The film will see him in a never-seen-before avatar as a boxer and he is training hard for it.

Talking about Liger, the makers have wrapped up two schedules of the film already and are looking forward to resuming a new soon. Vijay will be seen sharing the screen space with Bollywood's young actor Ananya Panday in this much-anticipated film by Puri Jagannadh. The makers have roped in Hollywood stunt choreographer Andy Long. The film will have music by Manish Sharma.

Meanwhile, check out VD's gym photos below:

During the lockdown, VD had announced his yet-untitled pan-Indian project with director Sukumar. Announcing the news, he wrote on his social media space, "Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda. The actor in me is super excited. The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable cinema. I can’t wait to be on set with Sukku sir. Happy birthday Kedar, you’ve been a good friend and you work extremely hard (sic)." The project will take off in 2022.

