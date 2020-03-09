PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda bids goodbye to Puri Jagannadh with a warm hug at airport as they arrive from Mumbai

Vijay Deverakonda was spotted at Hyderabad airport today, March 9, and he looked dashing as ever. Also spotted at the airport with Vijay was Charmee Kaur and Puri Jagannadh.

After wrapping up the 40-day first schedule of his upcoming film tentatively titled Fighter, Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda is back to his hometown. The Arjun Reddy star was spotted at Hyderabad airport today, March 9, and he looked dashing as ever. Vijay looked dapper in grey pants paired with a white t-shirt and sneakers. He accessorised his look with beanie cap and sunglasses. Also spotted at the airport with Vijay was actress Charmee Kaur and producer Puri Jagannadh. Before making their way out at the airport, Vijay bid goodbye to the producer with a warm hug.

Talking about the film, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday will be seen playing the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and makers recently completed the first important schedule in Mumbai. Important scenes on Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishna, Ananya Panday, and Ali were canned in Mumbai. As its Pan India film, moviegoers are pretty excited to know what's in stores for them. Cinematography will be handled by Vishnu Sarma and Puri’s Iddarammayilatho is the stunt master for the film.

In association with Puri Jagannadh touring Talkies and Puri connects, the film billed to an actioner is being produced jointly by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, and Apoorva Mehta. Karan Johar's Dharma Production is backing the Hindi version of the upcoming Telugu film.

