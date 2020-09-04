PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda clicked by paps in a casual avatar post his workout session

Vijay Deverakonda was clicked by the shutterbugs post his workout session. The actor is seen donning a light coloured t-shirt and shorts.

The Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda was clicked by the shutterbugs after the actor got done with his workout session. Vijay Deverakonda is seen donning a light coloured t-shirt and shorts. The Geetha Govindam star is among the most loved actors from the film industry. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the upcoming film called Fighter. This film will also feature Bollywood diva, Ananya Panday as the female lead. The Telugu actor featured in the romance saga called World Famous Lover.

This film was helmed by ace director Kranthi Madhav. The film featured Vijay Deverakonda opposite four stunning leading ladies. The gorgeous actress Raashi Khanna was one among the four leading ladies of World Famous Lover. The film did not create any magic on the big screen. The fans and film audiences had a lot of expectations from the Vijay Deverakonda starrer. The fans and followers of the Arjun Reddy actor are now eagerly waiting for his upcoming film. Fighter happens to be among the most highly anticipated flicks from the film industry.

The film is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. The director is known for his film called iSmart Shankar that had actor Ram Pothineni in the lead. The audience members are eagerly looking forward to watching the film Fighter on the big screen. The shooting of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer is halted due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

