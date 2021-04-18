PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda covers his face with a beanie and mask as he gets clicked with Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted yesterday as they were stepping out of the gym. VD was papped with his face covered with a beanie and mask while Rashmika Mandanna seemed to be comfortable and in all joyous mood on being clicked by the paps. One can see, Rashmika Mandanna is laughing her heart out while the Arjun Reddy star immediately makes his way inside the car on being papped. The Dear Comrade co-stars were spotted together after a very long time since they have been busy with the shooting of their upcoming respective films.

A few days ago, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda were clicked outside a restaurant in Mumbai as they met for a dinner outing. They were all smiles and posed happily for the paps in Mumbai. Rashmika Mandanna, who was in Mumbai for her upcoming Bollywood projects, was seen holding a bunch of white flowers and we wonder if she had bought herself or were gifted by her BFF Vijay Deverakonda. Rashmika and Vijay share a great friendship off-screen and in the past, it also resulted in rumours of them dating each other.

During the release of Dear Comrade, their growing friendship made everyone wonder if they are in a relationship. However, the duo always rubbished the news.

Meanwhile, check out their latest photos below: