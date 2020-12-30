PICS: Vijay Deverakonda dons tribal shirt, beanie with white boots as he heads out for a holiday with friends

Vijay Deverakonda grabs attention yet again with his airport style, which is all about mixing trends. Check out photos below.

After Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda was spotted at Hyderabad airport as he was heading out of the city with his friends. The Arjun Reddy star was seen sporting a cool look in a tribal shirt paired with white boots, shorts and a beanie. Vijay Deverakonda's airport style is all about mixing trends and he sure knows how to grab attention with his quirky yet cool style statement. The Dear Comrade star was all smiles and looked super excited as he was heading out for New Year celebrations.

Well, a lot of celebrities have been heading out for New Year's. Keerthy Suresh is also in Spain for a holiday with her friends and family. Newlyweds Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV are already in the Maldives to ring in New Year 2021. Well, we are expecting a lot of stunning photos to talk about in the coming days. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is prepping up for his upcoming film tentatively called, Fighter. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film stars Ananya Panday in the female lead role.

Check out VD's latest airport look below:

Besides Fighter, Vijay Deverakonda has also signed a film with Sukumaran. The yet to be titled pan-Indian film will mark the debut of Kedar Selagamsetty as a producer.

Meanwhile, what do you think about Vijay Deverakonda's latest airport look? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

