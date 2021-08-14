PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda flaunts his man bun in casual look as he is spotted at gym

Vijay Deverakonda was spotted today at gym in Hyderabad by the paparazzi. The actor looks extremely stylish even in the casual look as he was seen flaunting his man bun. He can be seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black shorts with hair tied into man bun. The actor is setting major fashion goals with his new look. Check out the pics here:

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most popular actors who built a loyal fan base with his modern cult classic Arjun Reddy. He is one of the most bankable young stars in Tollywood. Vijay’s approach to cinema and breaking all the stereotypical barriers was a bold move which garnered him nationwide attention. This youthful actor is currently working for an upcoming sports drama titled Liger.

Also Read: Anupama Parameswaran gives Onam fashion cues as she dolls up in a traditional saree; PIC

Vijay Deverakonda is primarily working on an upcoming sports drama titled Liger. Puri Jagannadh, the powerful director is crafting this masterpiece. Bollywood beauty Ananya Panday is the leading lady who is also marking her debut in Tollywood. Liger also features , Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpandey and Getup Srinu in supporting roles. Charmme and Puri Jagannadh’s production house Puri Connects along with ’s Dharma Productions are co producing the film. Liger will be released in five languages Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on September 9, 2021.