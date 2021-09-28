PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda gives a warm hug and kisses to Puri Jagannadh as he celebrates his birthday in Goa
Today, September 28, Dynamic director of Telugu cinema, Puri Jagannadh is celebrating his 53rd birthday. Social media is filled with birthday wishes for him, from his peers to friends from the film industry. The director also celebrated his birthday with Vijay Deverakonda, Charmee and the team of Liger in Goa with laughs, cake, kisses and hugs.
Both the lead actors of Liger, Vijay and Ananya Panday shared pictures and penned lovely notes to wish their director. While Vijay called Puri his friend, guardian and director, Ananya called him favourite human in the world.
Boom
Birthday blast of Director #PuriJagannadh on the sets of #Liger in Goa #HbdPuriJagannadh@TheDeverakonda @karanjohar @ananyapandayy @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 @IamVishuReddy @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects pic.twitter.com/QfRjBOTlro
— Puri Connects (@PuriConnects) September 28, 2021
Director @purijagan birthday celebrations from the sets of #Liger in Goa.#HbdPuriJagannadh @TheDeverakonda@Charmmeofficial #PuriJagannadh pic.twitter.com/AtQUjek7Gw
— Suresh Kondi (@V6_Suresh) September 28, 2021
From Mahesh Babu to Niddhi Agerwal, many celebs have taken to Twitter and wished the director on his special day.
Here’s wishing one of my favvvv humans..the thooppestttt director @purijagan garu a very happy birthday!
Love you sir..#RAPO pic.twitter.com/mo8TRewcBK
— RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) September 28, 2021
Happy birthday @purijagan sir..
The man who always inspires and motivates ,be it movies or musings..
Keep inspiring us as always sir#HappyBirthdayPuriJagannadh pic.twitter.com/cgDOu4jK9l
— Kartikeya (@ActorKartikeya) September 28, 2021
Happiest birthday @purijagan Sirrr !!
Have the most incredible day and a terrific year ahead
— Pragya Jaiswal (@ItsMePragya) September 28, 2021
Happyyy Birthday @purijagan Sir…Love you
Going to be doing a repeat of this today https://t.co/e8zpT21lVc
— Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) September 28, 2021
Happy Birthday @purijagan ! Wishing you a fantastic year of abundant health and prosperity.
— Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) September 28, 2021
Happy happy Birthday to a pure soul and an unstoppable talent @purijagan sir.. love you always and @Charmmeofficial you know I love you always miss you pic.twitter.com/dgVwI4yqc2
— Nidhhi Agerwal (@AgerwalNidhhi) September 28, 2021
Happy birthday @purijagan sir! Wishing you an incredible year filled with happiness & great health.
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 28, 2021
Happy Birthday To Daring & Dashing Director @purijagan garu
Sir you are an Inspiration, a director whom I admire the most!
Wish you the best always...
#HBDPuriJagannadh pic.twitter.com/HX8AcGNorB
— Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) September 28, 2021
Happy Birthday to the sweetest and most inspiring persona @purijagan sir. Love you to the moon and back. Wish you loads of success and happiness. #HbdPuriJagannadh pic.twitter.com/QqolVegGQj
— Satya Dev (@ActorSatyaDev) September 27, 2021
Wishing one of my favourite person in the world a very happy birthday thank you for being you sir. @purijagan #HbdPuriJagannadh pic.twitter.com/JTwoGvAP7U
— Nabha Natesh (@NabhaNatesh) September 28, 2021
Wishing a happy happy happy Birthday to my dearesttttttttt @purijagan sirrrrrrrr…Love youuu Saaaaaaar…Will sooon do a geo shred song version for you#HbdPuriJagannadh pic.twitter.com/AIes3mrV5n
— vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) September 27, 2021
The ace filmmaker, who is known for inducing body language and powerful dialogue delivery for his lead actors, has given many blockbuster entertaining hits to the Telugu audience. The director is currently busy working on the Pan Indian film, Liger starring Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Both the lead actors shared pictures and penned lovely notes to wish their director. The team recently announced that Mike Tyson the international boxing legend will be playing a pivotal role in the film. While Ananya Panday plays the female lead role, Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger.
Liger is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh’s Puri Connects and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. An official release date is yet to be announced.