PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda gives a warm hug and kisses to Puri Jagannadh as he celebrates his birthday in Goa

Today, September 28, Dynamic director of Telugu cinema, Puri Jagannadh is celebrating his 53rd birthday. Social media is filled with birthday wishes for him, from his peers to friends from the film industry. The director also celebrated his birthday with Vijay Deverakonda, Charmee and the team of Liger in Goa with laughs, cake, kisses and hugs.

Both the lead actors of Liger, Vijay and Ananya Panday shared pictures and penned lovely notes to wish their director. While Vijay called Puri his friend, guardian and director, Ananya called him favourite human in the world.

From Mahesh Babu to Niddhi Agerwal, many celebs have taken to Twitter and wished the director on his special day.

The ace filmmaker, who is known for inducing body language and powerful dialogue delivery for his lead actors, has given many blockbuster entertaining hits to the Telugu audience. The director is currently busy working on the Pan Indian film, Liger starring Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Both the lead actors shared pictures and penned lovely notes to wish their director. The team recently announced that Mike Tyson the international boxing legend will be playing a pivotal role in the film. While Ananya Panday plays the female lead role, Ramya Krishnan and play prominent roles in Liger.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu says his next with SS Rajamouli will be massive: Looking forward to shoot

Liger is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh’s Puri Connects and ’s Dharma Productions. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. An official release date is yet to be announced.