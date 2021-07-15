PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda goes all black as he gets papped post his gym session

Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in never before avatar and the first look of him from the film Liger has already set high expectations among the moviegoers.

Tollywood's heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda was spotted today post his workout session. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character for Liger. The actor has been training hard for his role in the Puri Jagannadh directorial. One can see in the photos, VD is sporting an all-black look in shorts and a zipper as he steps out of the gym. He will be seen in never before avatar and the first look of him from the film Liger has already set high expectations among the moviegoers.

Earlier, speaking to Pinkvilla, Vijay Deverakonda's personal trailer for Liger, Kuldip revealed that the actor will be seen as a monster, beast and like never before in Liger. VD is trying hard to keep his full look under wraps for Liger. Liger will see Vijay Deverakonda sharing the screen space with Ananya Panday. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the upcoming film is scheduled for theatrical release on September 9.

Meanwhile, check out Vijay Deverakonda's gym photos below:

The upcoming action-entertainer is jointly produced by , Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Liger's first schedule was wrapped up in Mumbai ahead of the lockdown last year. The makers of Vijay Deverakonda starrer are now looking forward to resume the shoot soon.

