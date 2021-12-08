PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda goes the quirky way again and opts for beanie and blazer for airport look

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the few actors from the film industry who can carry any look with confidence and ease. He is known for his quirky and gutsy fashion choices and he yet again flaunts the same with his airport look. VD was spotted at Mumbai airport and he opted for a weird combo of beanie and blazer.

As we all know, nobody better than Vijay Deverakonda can pull off a quirky look. He makes sure to dress up according to his mood and yet again, he turns enough heads with his style statement in a semi-formal look at Mumbai airport. The Arjun Reddy actor has become way more experimental and is seen pushing the envelope almost every time when he steps out. Though we are not a fan of his latest airport look, Vijay definitely has managed to steal the attention.

Vijay Deverakonda recently returned from the USA after wrapping an important schedule of Liger with the legend Mike Tyson. The actor along with co-star Ananya Panday, director Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur looked super thriller and the photos from the sets took social media by storm.

Liger is in the last leg of shooting and the makers are planning to release the movie in the first half of 2022.

Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger which is being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

