PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda goes the quirky way again and opts for beanie and blazer for airport look
Vijay Deverakonda is one of the few actors from the film industry who can carry any look with confidence and ease. He is known for his quirky and gutsy fashion choices and he yet again flaunts the same with his airport look. VD was spotted at Mumbai airport and he opted for a weird combo of beanie and blazer.
Though we are not a fan of his latest airport look, Vijay definitely has managed to steal the attention.
Check out the photos below:
Vijay Deverakonda recently returned from the USA after wrapping an important schedule of Liger with the legend Mike Tyson. The actor along with co-star Ananya Panday, director Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur looked super thriller and the photos from the sets took social media by storm.
Liger is in the last leg of shooting and the makers are planning to release the movie in the first half of 2022.
Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger which is being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.
