PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda, his brother Anand and parents cast their vote for GHMC Elections 2020

Vijay Deverakonda was spotted in a sweatshirt and white pants as he arrived to vote with his family for GHMC Elections 2020. The Arjun Reddy star, as a responsible citizen was clicked with his brother Anand Deverakonda and parents to cast vote for Greater Hyderabad Municipal elections 2020. After voting, VD also flaunted the mark on his finger and interacted with the media gathered outside at Jubilee Hills.

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda took Twitter and shared a video of himself urging people of Hyderabad to vote. In the video, he said, ''Hello everyone! GHMC elections are scheduled for December 1 in Hyderabad. Everyone in the city please cast your vote. All precautions were taken near the polling booths. Please wear your mask and follow social distance. Vote for the peace and prosperity of our state of Telangana. Thank you.'' Many other Tollywood celebs are expected to arrive to cast their votes.

Check out photos below:

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in Puri Jagannadh for a multilingual film titled Fighter. He will be sharing screen space with Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey. The makers wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Mumbai ahead of lockdown and are expected to resume the shoot soon.

