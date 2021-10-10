PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda with his parents and brother Anand offers prayers at Tirumala Tirupati temple

Vijay Deverakonda was spotted today morning with his family at Tirumala Tirupati temple. The Arjun Reddy actor has taken some time off from his busy schedule as he paid a visit to the temple with his parents and brother Anand Deverakonda. A few photos of VD posing with his family after offering prayers have surfaced on social media.

One can see, Vijay Deverakonda is sporting a silk kurta set teamed with a beanie while his brother Anand can be seen wearing a similar outfit. The actor was all smiles for the paps waiting outside the temple. The actor sure looks the happiest as he spent time with his family offering prayers to the Lord.

Check out the photos below:

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda recently wrapped up the Goa schedule of his upcoming film Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film has Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday making her Telugu debut. The Hindi version of the upcoming Pan-India film is being backed by Karan Johar.

Ramya Krishna plays a supporting role in the film while the legend Mike Tyson will be seen locking horns with Vijay Deverakonda. The film that tells the story of a Mixed Martial Arts expert will feature 'Iron Mike' in a mighty role.

Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu are also a part of Liger.

Meanwhile, Anand Deverakonda has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film, Highway. Directed by KV Guhan, the film is a psychological crime thriller.