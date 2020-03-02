PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda hugs Ananya Pandey in a candid moment as they set off on a jetty

Fighter will see Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey share screen space for the first time. The leading pair of the highly anticipated drama was spotted in the city as they made their way to a jetty.

The upcoming film Fighter will see Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey share screen space for the first time. The leading pair of the highly anticipated drama was spotted in the city as they made their way to a jetty. The shutterbugs caught the co-stars in a candid moment where the Dear Comrade actor hugs the stunning Ananya Panday. The fans and followers of the south megastar and the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Ananya Pandey. The lead pair of the much-awaited film were also spotted in the city as they were shooting for the film.

The young and beautiful Ananya Pandey was sitting on a bike with Vijay Deverakonda. The picture from the sets of Fighter has left the fans and film audience asking for more. Both the stars look very stylish in their respective outfits. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey were once again clicked as they set off on a jetty. The dazzling diva, Ananya Pandey looked ravishing as always in her white t-shirt and white coloured denim shorts. The casual looks on both Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey is winning hearts. The fans are very excited about the film Fighter, which is helmed by Puri Jagannadh.

Check out the pictures of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey:

The film is expected to be a pan India film in order to reach out to a larger audience base. The film Fighter is reportedly also being shot in Telugu. The latest news reports suggest that the south superstar and Arjun Reddy actor will be dubbing his own line in Hindi. The Hindi version of the film Fighter will be presented by under his banner.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

