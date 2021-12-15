PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda keeps his gym look comfy and colourful in orange shorts and a pink tee

South star Vijay Deverakonda is seen sweating it out in the gym at night as well. The actor was spotted outside a fitness centre after finishing a workout session on Tuesday. The Arjun Reddy star chose a pink T-shirt and orange shorts as his training attire. The South stars are actively working towards building fitness and making fans aware of its benefits.

It is also likely that the actor is training for his upcoming project. Vijay Deverkonda will be soon featuring in Puri Jagannadh’s sports drama, Liger. In the film, he will be essaying the role of a boxer, suffering from a speech defect. The part definitely demands a certain level of fitness and boxing sessions. A lot of actors are known to work on their physique as a part of getting into the skin of characters they are portraying.

Check out the pictures below:

Vijay Deverkonda’s latest project is being bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects and will also see Bollywood beauty Ananya Panday as the female lead.

The film will be released in both Hindi and Telugu along with the dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Liger was initially slated to release in November 2020, but the filming got delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic, and now, the makers are aiming to release the film in the next year.