PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda keeps it casual in black shorts & tee as he gets clicked outside a gym in Hyderabad

On Thursday, South star Vijay Deverakonda has been clicked by the shutterbugs as he stepped out of a gym in Hyderabad.

Vijay Deverakonda is considered to be one of the finest actors in the South film industry. The handsome actor is now all set to make his Bollywood debut with Puri Jagannadh’s Liger opposite Ananya Panday. The South star was recently shooting for the upcoming film in Mumbai. The film Liger is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur. And it will be released in five languages. After wrapping up the shooting schedule of the film in Mumbai, the Geetha Govindam actor has returned to Hyderabad a few days back.

However, the actor enjoys a massive fan following in the South, as well as in Mumbai. Whenever he steps out in the city, the paparazzi start following him. They just cannot get enough of him. Today, Vijay Deverakonda has been clicked by the shutterbugs as he stepped out of a gym in Hyderabad. In the latest pictures clicked by the paps, Vijay can be seen sporting black shorts paired with a similar hued t-shirt and he is looking cool as usual. To complete his overall look, he has opted for a white sneaker. He can be also seen wearing a black face mask owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Take a look at Vijay Deverakonda’s latest pictures here:

Reportedly, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing the role of a boxer in Liger. The film will mark Ananya Panday's debut in Telugu and Vijay Deverakonda's debut in Hindi. Apart from Vijay and Ananya, the film will also feature actors Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy in the key roles. The film is slated to release on the big screens on September 9, 2021.

