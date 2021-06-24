PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda keeps it casual as he gets spotted at Mumbai airport for Liger shoot

After Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda is back to Mumbai for the shooting of his upcoming film Liger.

The lockdown rules are easing out slowly in Mumbai and others states amidst the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Celebrities are back in action and are seen stepping out for their workout sessions or shooting for films. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna returned to Mumbai for the shooting of her second Bollywood project, Goodbye. Now, Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is also back to the bay to resume shooting of his upcoming film, Liger.

One can see in the photos, the Tollywood heartthrob looks his comfy and stylish best in shorts and a black tee that he teamed with a cap. Liger is helmed by mass director Puri Jagannadh, who is responsible for crowd-pleasers like 'iSmart Shankar', 'Pokiri' and 'Businessman' among many. Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday plays the female lead role. is backing the Hindi version of Liger under Dharma Productions.

Recently, there were rumours about the makers looking at director OTT release and are being offered a whopping amount of Rs 200 crore for a direct to digital release and a satellite right. However, VD rubbished the news stating it is too little and that Liger will do better in theatres. He wrote on Twitter, "Too little, I’ll do more in the theaters."

Liger is scheduled to release on 9th September and there has been no official confirmation on the change of this date.

