PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda keeps it casual as he gets spotted at Mumbai airport for Liger shoot

After Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda is back to Mumbai for the shooting of his upcoming film Liger.
45793 reads Mumbai Updated: June 24, 2021 07:45 pm
vijay deverakonda spotted at Mumbai airport photos PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda keeps it casual as he gets spotted at Mumbai airport for Liger shoot
The lockdown rules are easing out slowly in Mumbai and others states amidst the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Celebrities are back in action and are seen stepping out for their workout sessions or shooting for films. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna returned to Mumbai for the shooting of her second Bollywood project, Goodbye. Now, Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is also back to the bay to resume shooting of his upcoming film, Liger.

 One can see in the photos, the Tollywood heartthrob looks his comfy and stylish best in shorts and a black tee that he teamed with a cap.  Liger is helmed by mass director Puri Jagannadh, who is responsible for crowd-pleasers like 'iSmart Shankar', 'Pokiri' and 'Businessman' among many. Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday plays the female lead role. Karan Johar is backing the Hindi version of Liger under Dharma Productions. 

Meanwhile, check out VD's latest spotting photos below: 

Recently, there were rumours about the makers looking at director OTT release and are being offered a whopping amount of Rs 200 crore for a direct to digital release and a satellite right. However, VD rubbished the news stating it is too little and that Liger will do better in theatres. He wrote on Twitter, "Too little, I’ll do more in the theaters." 

Liger is scheduled to release on 9th September and there has been no official confirmation on the change of this date. 

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Anonymous 1 day ago

bollywood has been inflating his ego now hes clearly another one of kjos gang.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Sara can find another Bakra - this one is taken

Anonymous 1 day ago

Poor VD scavenging in Bollywood for roles now .

Anonymous 1 day ago

I think this is because he is married now

Anonymous 1 day ago

okay Hater…will send burnol

Anonymous 1 day ago

He is back to rash

Anonymous 1 day ago

She has worked so bloody hard to establish herself in Mumbai, don’t write off her hardwork and achievements as a man’s gift!

Anonymous 1 day ago

There are sources that they bought an apartment together

Anonymous 1 day ago

Yes

Anonymous 1 day ago

stay away from sara

Anonymous 1 day ago

what a joke- he has his girl and she is way more gorgeous and more talented and beautiful inside out.

Anonymous 1 day ago

If he meets Sara rash will kill him

close