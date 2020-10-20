PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda keeps it casual as he is spotted in Mumbai post his Europe trip

After staying at home for 8 months due to pandemic, Vijay Deverakonda is getting a makeover for his role in the film. He was spotted at a salon in Mumbai.

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda was spotted in Mumbai today with former actress and producer Charmme Kaur. The actor, who recently returned from his trip to Europe was clicked in his basic casual attire at a salon in Mumbai. One can see, Vijay is looking dashing as ever in simple tee paired with joggers and shoes. He covered the face and took all the precautions due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Looks like he is all set to resume shooting of his upcoming Pan-India film Fighter. After staying at home for 8 months due to pandemic, VD is getting a makeover for his role in the film.

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey plays the female lead in Vijay Deverakonda's Fighter, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception. The makers completed the first schedule of the film in Mumbai and are reportedly planning to resume the next schedule in the coming days. Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that Suniel Shetty will be playing Vijay's father's role in Fighter. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

Meanwhile, VD has donated Rs 10 Lakhs to CMRF and the actor shared about the same on social media. He wrote, "We came together for Kerala...We came together for Chennai.We came together for the Army..We came together in huge numbers for each other during Corona...This time our city and our people need a helping hand.. Its been a hard year on all of us, but those of us who are doing decently well, let's pool in some money to help those who are not - Let's do it one more time for our own.Today I am donating 10 Lakhs to the CMRF."

This time our city and our people need a helping hand..#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/pahnuNTXfi — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 20, 2020

Credits :Viral Bhayani

