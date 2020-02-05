PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda keeps it cool & casual as he gets spotted at the airport

The Geetha Govindam actor, Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing up for the release of his film, World Famous Lover.

The south megastar Vijay Deverakonda was spotted at the airport in a cool & casual look. The Arjun Reddy star was clicked in a simple white coloured t-shirt and grey shorts. The south star was all smiles as he made his way through the airport. The Geetha Govindam actor is currently gearing up for the release of his film, World Famous Lover. This film will see the Taxiwala actor romance four stunning female actors. The Vijay Deverakonda starrer will feature gorgeous divas like Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Liete.

The film is helmed by Kranthi Madhav. The south film World Famous Lover is one of the most awaited flicks from the south film industry. The Kranthi Madhav directorial is a romantic saga that will track the journey of the lead actor through different ages with different love stories. The Venky Mama actress Raashi Khanna essay the character named Yamini. The songs of the Vijay Deverakonda film are already proving to be a hit among the fans and music lovers. The south drama, World Famous Lover. will hit the big screen on the eve of Valentine's Day on February 14.

The trailer of the film will be out on 6th February, at 4.05 Pm. The fans and audience members are very excited and are eagerly looking forward to see what the south flick has to offer. The songs Boggu Ganilo and My Love are topping the music charts across the country. The fans are looking forward to the trailer as there is a lot of curiosity about the film.

