PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda keeps it cool in summer friendly co ord shirt and shorts as he reaches Mumbai

Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda dresses up according to his mood and makes sure to be in his comfy best.

You can't deny the fact the Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda has got a different and eye-grabbing dressing sense. He is among a few actors in the industry who dresses up according to his mood and equally, makes sure to be in his comfy best. The Dear Comrade star was spotted at Mumbai airport last night in an all-green co-ord shirt and shorts set. He paired his summer and travel-friendly look with a pair of ankle-high white sneakers.

Vijay Deverakonda is back in Mumbai after a short break for the shooting of his upcoming film, Liger. The actor is set to resume the shoot of Puri Jagannadh directorial from today. The team was recently in Goa for the film's new schedule. However, VD had taken a short break and returned home, to Hyderabad. Now he is back in action and moviegoers can't wait to know what's in store for them. Liger stars Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday. Liger will release in all languages this year on September 9.

Meanwhile, check out VD's latest airport look:

The Arjun Reddy star also has an untitled film with Pushpa director Sukumar. The Telugu star had announced about this yet-untitled pan-Indian project during the lockdown. VD tweeted, "Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda. The actor in me is super excited. The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable cinema. I can’t wait to be on set with Sukku sir. Happy birthday Kedar, you’ve been a good friend and you work extremely hard (sic)." The project will take off in 2022!

