PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda keeps it simple and stylish in a casual outfit as he gets papped in Mumbai

Vijay Deverakonda, who is currently busy with the shooting of his first pan Indian film Liger, got papped in Mumbai.

One can never deny the fact the Tollywood’s sensational star Vijay Deverakonda has got a different and eye-grabbing dressing sense. He is among a few actors in the industry who experiments with different styles. However, he also makers the heads turn even when he is dressed in a simple casual outfit. On one such occasion, the Dear Comrade star was spotted at Mumbai in a simple and stylish casuals. He was seen in a pair of beige shorts and paired it with blue full sleeved tee.

Vijay Deverakonda is currently in Mumbai for the shooting of his upcoming film, Liger. Before this, Vijay was spotted along with Rashmika Mandanna as they both caught up for a dinner at a popular restraint in Mumbai. It was announced today by the makers that they have roped in Hollywood stunt choreographer Andy Long for the film. Liger stars Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday. Liger will release in all languages this year on September 9.

See the photos here:

Apart from Pushpa directed by Puri Jaganath, the Arjun Reddy star also has an untitled film with Pushpa director Sukumar. VD announced about this yet-untitled pan-Indian project during the lockdown. Announcing the news, he wrote on his social media space, "Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda. The actor in me is super excited. The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable cinema. I can’t wait to be on set with Sukku sir. Happy birthday Kedar, you’ve been a good friend and you work extremely hard (sic)." The project will take off in 2022.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

