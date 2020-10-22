PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda keeps it simple in a neon t shirt & joggers as he arrives at the airport

Vijay Deverakonda will next feature in the movie that is tentatively titled Fighter. Meanwhile, check out his exclusive pictures from the airport.

Vijay Deverakonda does not need any introduction. The actor enjoys a huge fan following despite being just a few films old. After having showcased his stint in South Indian movies, the handsome hunk is all set to appear in a Pan Indian film soon. For the unversed, he began his journey in acting with the Telugu film Nuvvila in 2011 and that was just the beginning. Till date, he has acted in movies like Geetha Govindam, Arjun Reddy, and more.

Meanwhile, the Rowdy star has been spotted by the paparazzi while arriving at the airport sometime back. Vijay Deverakonda keeps it simple as he dons a neon t-shirt with the word ‘Rowdy’ inscribed on it. He teams it up with a pair of black joggers and matching shoes. He also adheres to the new normal by keeping his mask on. However, one cannot help but notice his long and curly hair in the exclusive pictures.

On the professional front, Vijay was last seen in the Telugu romantic drama co-starring Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tressa, Raashi Khanna, and Isabelle Leite in the lead roles. It has been directed by Kranthi Madhav and was released on Valentine’s Day this year. On the other hand, the talented actor is currently gearing up for his Pan Indian project that is tentatively titled Fighter. He has been paired up opposite Ananya Panday in the movie that has been helmed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur.

