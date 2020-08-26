PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda looks all pumped up as he gets clicked on arriving at his gym

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda was clicked by the shutterbugs. The actor looks all pumped up as he arrives for his workout session.

The Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda was clicked by the shutterbugs as he arrived at the gym. The actor looks all pumped up as he arrives for his workout session. Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The photos of the Telugu star are surely a delight for his fans and followers who are always looking forward to getting a glimpse into his life. On the work front Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the upcoming film called Fighter.

This film is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh. The director is known for his super hit drama called iSmart Shankar which had Ram Pothineni in the lead. The film proved to be a smashing hit and so the film audiences have a lot of expectations from the director with respect to his next film titled Fighter. The much awaited drama will also feature Bollywood diva, Ananya Panday. Some time back, the pictures from the sets of the film had surfaced on social media. The lead pair of the Puri Jagannadh directorial looked very sleek in their respective avatars.

The fans and followers of the Telugu star are now eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the silver screen. The actor's previous film, World Famous Lover did not live up to the expectations of the fans and film audiences. Now, all eyes are on the Vijay Deverakonda starrer to see what it has to offer to the fans and audience members.

