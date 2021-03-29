  1. Home
PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda looks comfy & cool as he gets spotted post a pampering salon session in Mumbai

Vijay Deverakonda, who is awaiting the release of his movie Liger that also happens to be his first Bollywood film, was recently papped in his casuals in the city.
Mumbai
The handsome hunk Vijay Deverakonda never fails to make heads turn every time he gets papped in the city. Right from stepping out for starry bashes to casual outings, the Arjun Reddy star has been making a splash in Mumbai lately. Ever since the news of his Bollywood debut has been confirmed, Vijay has become a favourite of local paparazzi as they leave no chance to get a glimpse of the South actor. Today, the Dear Comrade star yet again hogged the limelight as he stepped out in the city.

Vijay was papped by shutterbugs outside a salon. For the outing, he kept it casual and comfy. He looked dapper in a yellow coloured t-shirt and white shorts. He completed his uber-cool look with white and blue sneakers. In the video, the talented actor can be seen making his way outside the salon. One simply cannot miss Vijay's curly locks that suited him well. He can be seen getting inside his white car. Vijay is also seen sporting a black mask amid the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, the World Famous Lover star will next be seen in the upcoming film Liger that also marks his Bollywood debut. Also, starring Ananya Panday, the movie has been jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur. Earlier, while talking about working with the Student of the Year 2 actress, the actor had said when he is next to Ananya, he "doesn’t feel new." DNA quoted him as saying, “I feel like a senior since she’s just 22-year-old. When I am back home in Hyderabad I feel like a king. But when I am next to Ananya, I feel like I’m old.”

Liger will be releasing on 9th September worldwide in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda looks cool in a black hoodie and mask as he gets papped during his getaway

