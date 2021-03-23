PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda looks cool in a black hoodie and mask as he gets papped during his getaway

Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen with Ananya Pandey in the upcoming pan-Indian film Liger directed by Puri Jaganath.

Tollywood superstar , who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Liger, has been snapped in Hyderabad on Tuesday afternoon. As paps clicked his pictures, the actor boarded his car. The Rowdy star enjoys a massive fan base in South India and it is all set to be expanded as his upcoming film is a Pan Indian one. With his latest look, his fans are going gaga. In the photos clicked by paparazzi, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen in a black hoodie.

He paired it with comfy pants. The Arjun Reddy actor can be seen covering his face with a face mask. Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, the upcoming film Liger will also star Ananya Pandey in the lead role, while Ramya Krishnan will be seen playing a key supporting role. It is directed by Puri Jaganath. After the 2020 film World Famous Lover, Deverakonda will be seen on the big screen with this pan Indian flick.

Jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, and Charmme Kaur, the film will be released in five languages. It was announced by Karan Johar along with the release date. Sharing an unseen poster, Karan Johar announced wrote, “All set to pack a punch around the globe! #Liger is releasing in theatres on 9th September worldwide in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam.” It is reported that Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing the role of a boxer in the film.

