PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda looks dapper as he is snapped while awarding COVID 19 plasma donors

Vijay Deverakonda met the plasma donors in person during a formal event in Telangana’s Cyberabad and lauded them for the act.

Several celebrities from the South including Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni have been advocating for plasma donation. Vijay Deverakonda, who has been actively involving in the contribution of financial and material aid to people in need, has now awarded Telangana’s plasma donors. He met them all in person during a formal event in Telangana’s Cyberabad and lauded them for the act. In the photos, one cannot help but notice the Arjun Reddy’s quarantine hairstyle.

Several celebrities are being spotted with overgrown hair and beard. Vijay Deverakonda, who recently spotted French beard in his Instagram post, can be seen in overgrown rugged beard in the photos from this today’s event. He was seen in a white shirt and formal black trousers. During most of the event, he was seen with a mask. Well, it goes without saying that the actor looks ravishing in the photos. It is to be noted that recently Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi shared an awareness video by the Cyberabad police regarding Plasma donations.

Also Read: Blast from the past: When Vijay Deverakonda opened up on how his character in Arjun Reddy ‘exhausted’ him

Check out the photos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in the action movie Fighter. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film was wrapped up recently before the lockdown was imposed. Fighter also stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. It is one of the most anticipated movies in the Tollywood industry. He was last seen in World Famous Lover directed by Kranthi Madhav. World Famous Lover had four leading ladies namely Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×