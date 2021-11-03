PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda looks uber cool in gym wear and beanie as he gets papped post workout

Published on Nov 03, 2021
   
Vijay Deverakonda spotted gym pics
Tollywood's heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda was spotted today post his workout session. The actor leaves no stone unturned to stay fit and never misses a day without workout. Today, the actor was papped at gym in super cool casual look in grey t-shirt, black boxer shorts and jacked above it. He dirtched his manbun hairstyle and covered it with a beanie.

While the actor kept his gym look super cool, we couldn't miss but notice his toned legs, which look perfect in shape. Vijay is popular spotter for paparizzi but covers his face or hides behind his assisant. 

Check out pics here:

vijay_deverakonda_gym_pics.jpg
vijay_deverakonda_gym_pics.jpg
vijay_deverakonda_spotted.jpeg

Known for his hunky physique, VD will be seen playing the role of MMA fighter in the upcoming Pan-India film Liger. He will be seen locking horns with the legend Mike Tyson in the film. Liger will mark the debut of Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood and will feature him playing the role of a mixed martial artist. The actor recently shot for mass song and a swag-filled photo of himfrom the teaser went viral on social media.

The movie is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, a production house owned by Puri Jagannath and Charmme Kaur.  Liger will be released in five languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Credits: Kamlesh Nand


