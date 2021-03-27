PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda makes heads turn in a stylish all black casual outfit as he gets spotted in Mumbai

Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming pan Indian film titled Liger with Ananya Pandey as the leading lady.

We all know by now that Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming pan Indian film Liger. He is getting papped by the shutterbugs more often than ever in the Mumbai city as he is stepping out for various reasons. Today, he was spotted in an all black casual outfit and he was seen with a facemask amidst the pandemic situation. A couple of days back, he was spotted with his former co star Rashmika Mandanna as they both caught up for a dinner.

It is also reported that Vijay Deverakonda has been training intensely for his role in his upcoming film Liger. The stylish first look poster of Vijay Deverakonda from Liger was shared by the makers on January 18. The poster had face of a Liger behind Deverakonda. Sharing it, the Geetha Govindham actor wrote, "Humbly announcing our arrival Pan India! Nation wide madness Guaranteed. Produced by @KaranJohar @DharmaMovies @Charmmeofficial @PuriConnects A @purijagan Film! #LIGER #SaalaCrossBreed (sic)."

Liger has Ananya Pandey as the leading lady and it will hit the big screens on September 9. The film is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, and Charmme Kaur and it was revealed by the makers that the film will be released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. It is reported that Vijay Deverakonda will be seen as a fighter with a stutter in the film. Earlier, it was titled Fighter. However, the title was changed due to unknown reasons.

