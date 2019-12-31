PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda prepares to ring in the New Year with brother Anand at Dubai

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to ring in the New Year along with his brother Anand in Dubai. Check out their latest pictures.

With New Year just round the corner, everyone is quite busy with the preparations for the same while a few others have already started the party in advance! Well, our beloved celebs from the entertainment industry seem to have different plans and most of them have jetted off for exotic vacays in order to celebrate the New Year. The best part here is that most of them have been accompanied by their family members and friends to their holidays.

One such celeb who is currently having a jolly good time is Vijay Deverakonda. The Arjun Reddy star who has become one of the latest heartthrobs of the nation, is currently holidaying in Dubai. His brother Anand Deverakonda has also joined him there and shared few glimpses of the same on his Instagram handle. Needless to say, the Deverakonda brothers are enjoying to their fullest and their latest picures are proof.

Check out the latest pictures of Vijay Deverakonda and his brother Anand below:

In one of the pictures, the two of them are seen swimming in the blue waters while in another one, they are seen chilling on a boat. On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda has some interesting projects coming up next year. He will be sharing the screen space with not one but four actresses (Raashi Khanna,Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite) in the upcoming movie World Famous Fighter. The Telugu star will also be seen in another movie titled Fighter which has been directed by Puri Jagannadh.

