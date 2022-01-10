PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda raises the fashion bar in ochre yellow pants and black shirt on Unstoppable with NBK

When it comes to fashion, Vijay Deverakonda needs no introduction. His sartorial choices have always managed to grab the attention. Channelling another stunning look, Vijay Deverakonda picked ochre yellow pants and a black shirt for Sankranthi special episode on Unstoppable with NBK.

One can see in the photos, VD is looking his stylish best as he gets clicked on Nandamuri Balakrishna's chat show. Not going his quirky way, the Arjun Reddy star decided to keep it as simple as he could but chose to pick a very different colour. His latest look is all about being unconventional and fearless at the same time. He sure knows how to turn enough heads with his style statement.

Well, you can take notes from Deverakonda on how to dress right and stylish when it comes to formal dressing.

Check out the photos below:

Vijay Deverakonda appeared on the show with Liger director Puri Jagannadh and co-producer Charmme Kaur. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the upcoming Pan-India project also stars Ananya Panday while Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy play supporting roles.

The film is backed by Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. The first glimpse featuring Vijay was released recently and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers.

Liger will be released in cinemas on 25 August 2022.

