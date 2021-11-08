PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna look uber cool in gym wear as they get papped

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are some of the most exciting actors currently working in the Telugu film industry, heading towards a pan-Indian audience by foraying into Hindi films. Vijay is heading to Hindi cinema with his much-anticipated release ‘Liger’ also starring Ananya Panday in the leading part. Liger is a Hindi-Telugu bilingual directed by Puri Jagannadh. The makers have also added legendary boxer, Mike Tyson, to the cast of the film, and Vijay Deverakonda will be filming with him in Las Vegas. Liger is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Rashmika Mandanna on the other hand is foraying into Hindi cinema with two much-awaited ventures titled Mission Majnu and Goodbye. Rashmika is starring alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the spy thriller while she is sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, and Pavail Gulati in Vikas Bahl’s directorial. In a previous chat with Pinkvilla, Rashmika spoke about her chemistry with Vijay and said, “I think we are such good friends. He is literally my best friend off-screen. Both of our energies match and blend. We don't even have to put in an effort for the chemistry. Vijay and I just work on the screen.”

Speaking about their third film together, Rashmika said, “Regarding our third film together you will have to just ask him. He has been busy shooting for Liger and I have been waiting for that film. I am curious to see what happens next. We will do a film if my timeline and his timeline match.”

Also Read| VIDEO: Vijay Deverakonda sends love to Kartikeya for Raja Vikramarka as it releases with Pushpaka Vimanam