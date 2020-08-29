PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda is snapped in athleisure as he steps out of the gym after his workout

He was also seen wearing a face mask and sported his long hair. As he got inside his car, he was seen waving his hands and posing for photographers.

South star Vijay Deverakonda never fails to make the headlines whenever he makes public appearances. Of late, he is being snapped by the shutterbugs as he has started going to his gym. Today, the World Famous Lover star was seen in athleisure as he stepped out of the gym. He was also seen wearing a face mask and sported his long hair. As he got inside his car, he waved his hands and posed for photographers.

While in one set he is seen in shorts, the other shows him in sweat pants. Well, it looks like he is getting ready to resume the shooting. It was reported that he will be seen with six pack in his upcoming film Fighter. He is also reportedly getting trained for mixed martial arts.

See the photos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Arjun Reddy star was last seen in World Famous Lover. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film also had Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in lead roles. World Famous Lover was produced under the banner of Creative Commercials by KA Vallabha. National Award-winning composer Gopi Sundar composed music for the film. Vijay will be next seen in the action movie Fighter with Puri Jagannadh. The film also stars Ananya Panday.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

