PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda sports an all black look at gym; Pooja Hegde gets papped in Mumbai

VD is known for his fitness and intense workout and is leaving no stone unturned to prep for his role in Liger.

Vijay Deverakonda, after wrapping up a small schedule of Liger in Mumbai, has returned home to Hyderabad. The actor was spotted today, April 7 as he was heading to the gym. One can see, the Arjun Reddy star is sporting an all-black look as he heads towards the lift. VD is known for his fitness and intense workout and is leaving no stone unturned to prep for his role in Liger. Directed and produced by Puri Jagannadh and jointly being back by , Liger stars Ananya Panday in the female lead role.

Meanwhile, Hollywood Stunt Choreographer Andy Long is onboard to choreograph stunt sequences for the Puri Jaganath directorial. Sharing the news on Instagram, Charmee Kaur, co-producer of the film wrote on her Instagram space, "Hollywood Stunt Choreographer #AndyLong & Team, who worked for Jackie Chan and many other Hollywood films, is roped in for our Pan India film #LIGER High-voltage actioner on track!"

Today, also spotted was South and Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde. The stunner was papped in Bandra, Mumbai in her stylish yet comfy summer-friendly look. One can see, Pooja opted for a denim skirt that she paired with a sleeveless top and shoes.

