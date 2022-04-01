PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda sports baggy pants and blue shirt at the airport; Yash meets fans in Delhi

Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda recently announced their dream project titled, Jana Gana Mana under the home production banner of Puri Connects. Like Liger, Jana Gana Mana will also be a Pan India project. After promoting the film in Delhi and Mumbai, VD is back home in Hyderabad. The actor was spotted in Hyderabad in his best comfy look.

One can see in the photos, Vijay Deverakonda is sporting baggy pants and a blue shirt teamed with white shoes. He completed his look with sunglasses. The Arjun Reddy star never fails to amaze us with his style statement.

Check out the photos below:

In the other news, Yash along with Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon is in Delhi for the promotions of KGF: Chapter 2. The craze for superstar Yash aka KGF’s Rocky is at an all-time high.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside the venue today only to get a glimpse of their favourite actor. Yash happily obliged them by posing for photos and also gave a few autographs.

As earlier we reported, such is the unbelievable fandom that many have got Yash's face tattooed on their body.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

Also Read: Mike Tyson wraps up dubbing for Vijay Deverakonda's Liger; Says 'I'm grateful'