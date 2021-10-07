PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda sports a man bun in uber cool shorts & white jacket

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the biggest stars to have emerged out of the Telugu film industry in recent times. The star has had an interesting lineup of films so far as he broke to tremendous fame with ‘Arjun Reddy’. Vijay is currently gearing up for his first pan-Indian venture titled ‘Liger’ backed by Dharma Productions and directed by prolific filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. Liger is a Hindi-Telugu bilingual and also marks the Telugu debut of Ananya Panday. Vijay is currently filming for the actioner which has added world-renowned boxer, Mike Tyson, to the cast.

Vijay Deverakonda was snapped by the members of the paparazzi recently as he was sporting a man bun along with grey shorts and a white jacket. Vijay patiently posed for the cameras as he got clicked by the photographers. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Vijay’s costar Rashmika Mandanna spoke about the actor and the chemistry between them. Rashmika said, “I think we are such good friends. He is literally my best friend off screen. Both of our energies match and blend. We don't even have to put in an effort for the chemistry. Vijay and I just work on the screen”.

Take a look at the pictures:

Rashmika also spoke about sharing screen space with Vijay for the third time and said, “Regarding our third film together you will have to just ask him. He has been busy shooting for Liger and I been waiting for that film. I am curious to see what happens next. We will do a film if my timeline and his timeline match”.

