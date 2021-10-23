PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda sports pastel pink mirror kurta with a Gucci watch worth a whopping price

Vijay Devarakonda who is emerging as the dream boy of young women in South India is among the most wanted actors in Telugu. After the success of Arjun Reddy, Vijay Devarakonda, who became a notable actor in India, enjoys a huge fandom on social media. Today, the actor shared a photo flaunting his hot look in a pink mirror kurta and Gucci watch, worth in lakhs.

The Arjun Reddy actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo in an ethnic outfit. He looks perfect and dashing as always in Kurta Pajama attire by Abhinav Mishra and tied his hair into a bun, the signature Vijay Deverakonda style. VD teamed up the subtle look with a golden Gucci latest collection watch. The entire look styled by Harman Kaur costs a whopping price and it will definitely leave you mindblown. While the outfit cost Rs 75,000, the Gucci watch is Rs 1.50 lakh.

Vijay Deverakonda opted for this subtle yet hot look for the pre-release event of his upcoming film Liger movie director Puri Jagannadh's son Akash Puri's Romantic movie. The actor has equally managed to grab the attention of everyone with his fashion choices and this time ain't any different.

Also Read: PICS: Vijay Deverakonda heaps praise on Akash Puri at ‘Romantic’ prerelease event: I love the fire in you