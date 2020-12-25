PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda sports stylish athleisure and looks cool as he gets papped in Hyderabad

Vijay Deverakonda, who was last seen making a stylish entrance at the birthday bash of Tollywood producer Dil Raju, has now been papped in Hyderabad.

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda was papped in the city on Friday and in the photos, he sported a stylish athleisure look. In the photos, Vijay Deverakonda was seen in a jacket, a stylish skullcap and a pair of sweatpants. He was also seen wearing a facemask. For more than a month, the sensational actor has been maintaining long hair look and it is anticipated that it will be his look for his upcoming yet to be titled film.

Recently, he made the headlines after he made an entrance in style at the birthday bash of popular Tollywood filmmaker Dil Raju. Apart from his brilliant acting skills, Vijay Deverakonda is also known for his charming and captivating personality. The Rowdy star, who has given some stellar performances in movies like Geetha Govindam, Mahanati, Taxiwaala, Dear Comrade, recently announced his next film with director Sukumar. It is expected that the makers of the film will come up with more updates soon.

See the photos here:

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in World Famous Lover directed by Kranthi Madhav. World Famous Lover had four leading ladies namely Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. He will be next seen in the action movie Fighter. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film was wrapped up before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. Fighter stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. It is one of the most anticipated movies of Tollywood.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

