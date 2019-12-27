PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda spotted in casual look with brother Anand Deverakonda at Hyderabad airport

Vijay Deverakonda never fails to grab attention with his unique fashion choices and this time again, Vijay Deverakonda was spotted in his best comfy attire at Hyderabad airport. The actor was clicked with his brother Anand Deverakonda.

Tollywood's dashing star Vijay Deverakonda is known for his unconventional and impeccable style statement. The actor never fails to grab attention with his unique fashion choices and this time again, Vijay Deverakonda was spotted in his best comfy attire at Hyderabad airport. The Arjun Reddy star was spotted at the airport today in grey cargo pants and red t-shirt paired with white sneakers and monkey hat. The actor was all smiles for the paparazzi as he was heading for New Year's vacation with his brother Anand Deverakonda. Vijay and Anand are setting major siblings goals with these beautiful photos. Don't you think?

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda recently received an award for his contribution to the cinema. The handsome hunk took to Instagram and shared a picture as he received the award from honourable Chief Minister of Telangana, K. Chandrashekar Rao. Vijay wrote a note alongside a picture of him receiving an award. He wrote, "Honoured. To share the stage with our honourable Chief Minister. To be called one of the Nava Nakshatralu - you should see the other 8 incredible people! 3 and a half years ago, a nobody, I made my debut with Pellichoopulu. The possibilities are endless."

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda is doing great and has some amazing films in the kitty. Last seen in Dear Comrade opposite Rashmika Mandanna, the Geetha Govindam star is now busy with the shooting of his two upcoming films- Puri Jagannadh's Fighter and World Famous Lover.

