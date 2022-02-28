PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda spotted first time in his handsome new look post workout at gym

Vijay Deverakonda has changed his look and we can't stop looking! Yes, the actor has chopped his long tresses and rugged beard and went for a clean look with short hair and a trimmed beard. While yesterday, his new look went viral on Twitter, now he got spotted by the paparazzi for the first time in his handsome new look.

Vijay Deverakonda was spotted at the gym in Hyderabad post his workout session. The actor looks very different but indeed handsome. He can be seen in shorts and a white tee with a yellow beanie on his head. VD has proved that he can slay any look to perfection and make hearts swoon.

Check out pics here:

Vijay Deverakonda's new look has become the talk of the town since yesterday. After almost 2 years, VD has chopped his long tresses and has lightly trimmed his beard, so fans are going gaga over his new look. Reportedly, he went for this drastic makeover as the shoot of his upcoming Liger is wrapped up.

Liger will feature Vijay Deverakonda in the role of a boxer and also marks his debut in Bollywood. Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger also has Ananya Panday as the female lead and Mik Tyson in a special role. This Pan-India film will arrive in theatres worldwide on 25th August 2022.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda was recently in the news after rumours about his wedding to Rashmika Mandanna started doing the rounds. However, the actor rubbished the rumours.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda rubbishes wedding rumours with Rashmika Mandanna: As usual nonsense