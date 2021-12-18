PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda spotted at the gym; Undergoing weight loss for Liger?

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda was spotted outside the gym post his intense workout session on Saturday. Vijay Deverkonda kept his workout look cool and comfy in a black T-shirt and orange shorts. However, to our notice, the actor has lost immense weight, which is quite evident in the photos. VD had been living a suitcase life since a few weeks and hectic shooting schedules for Liger and travelling has taken a toll on his health.

Telugu star is preparing for his next Liger, being directed by Puri Jagannadh. In the upcoming sports drama, Vijay Deverkonda will be seen playing a Kick boxer. Playing a kickboxer requires a high level of fitness and also religious training and Dear Comrade star is leaving no stone unturned to do the same.

Check out his latest gym photos below:

Puri Jagannadh upcoming film is being jointly backed by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. The film will also see Bollywood's young actress Ananya Pandey playing the female lead. Legendry boxer and now actor, Mike Tyson is also making his Indian film debut with Vijay Deverkonda’s next. Also, Liger stars Ramya Krishna in a supporting role

The film will be released in both Hindi and Telugu along with the dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Shot in both Hindi and Telugu, Liger is up for release on 25 August 2022.