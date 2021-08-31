PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda spotted in his casual yet comfy look post an ad shoot in Hyderabad

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the popular faces among the paparazzi as they often spot him at various locations. Today, yet again the Arjun Reddy actor was spotted after wrapping an advertisement shoot in Hyderabad. The actor can be slaying as usual in his casual look. He kept his outfit casual yet comfy to go with the cold weather.

One can see in the photos, the Tollywood heartthrob looks his comfy and stylish best in shorts, tee and jacket. The actor kept casual yet comfy with a jacket to go with the cold weather. He teamed up the look with the signature man bun look and went for comfy slides with socks. The actor can be seen rushing into his car amid the crowd surrounded him. Vijay is also seen sporting a mask amid the ongoing COVID pandemic. Take a look at the photos here:

Meanwhile, Vijay is currently focusing only on his big-budget pan Indian project Liger, where he will be seen in the role of a boxer. The actor is undergoing intense training to be physically fit for the role. Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh, who was called today by ED for a drug case.

Bollywood beauty Ananya Panday is the leading lady who is also marking her debut in Tollywood. Liger also features , Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpandey and Getup Srinu in supporting roles. Charmme and Puri Jagannadh’s production house Puri Connects along with ’s Dharma Productions are co-producing the film. Liger will be released in five languages Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.