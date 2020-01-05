PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda spotted at Mumbai airport as he arrives for the shooting of Puri Jagannadh's Fighter

The dashing star Vijay Deverakonda was spotted at Mumbai airport today morning as he arrived for the shooting of his upcoming film, Fighter.

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda has kick-started the shooting of his upcoming film Fighter with director Puri Jagannadh. The dashing star was spotted at Mumbai airport today morning as he arrived for the shooting of his upcoming film. The Arjun Reddy actor was all smiles for the shutterbugs as he landed from Hyderabad in his best formal yet cool look. Vijay picked black t-shirt paired with grey pants and black shoes to travel. He is one of the Telugu actors who knows how to travel in style. Talking about his next film Fighter, Vijay will be in the city for a few days and will shoot in and around Mumbai.

Earlier, the makers of the film had decided Hyderabad as the backdrop of the film but now, have changed it to Mumbai. Reportedly, Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in as the female lead of the film but there is no official word yet regarding the same. Recently, during an interview, Vijay Deverakonda said he strives to entertain the audience by making a strong connection with them through his films. "As an actor, I strive to entertain the audience, and by not only doing films in general but doing films that the audience connects with," Vijay said.

Meanwhile, the first teaser of Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film World Famous Lover was released recently. The actor will be sharing the screenspace with four female leads- Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, Catherine Tresa and Raashi Khanna. Bankrolled by KS Rama Rao under Creative Commercials, the music is composed by Gopi Sundar. The film is all set to hit theatres on February 14.

