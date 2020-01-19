Photos: Vijay Deverakonda spotted at Mumbai airport as he returns from Bangkok post his training for Fighter

Vijay Deverakonda is back and was spotted at Mumbai airport last night as he arrived in style. The handsome hunk was spotted in his casual best and a beanie while he was papped at the airport.

Last seen in Dear Comrade, South star Vijay Deverakonda is prepping up for his next film, Fighter. Directed by Puri Jagannath, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception. While fans are looking forward to his film World Famous Lover, Vijay Deverakonda recently visited Bangkok for his next film's training session. The actor was on 15 days training schedule for his upcoming film Fighter. Well, the Arjun Reddy star is back and was spotted at Mumbai airport last night as he arrived in style. The handsome hunk was spotted in his casual best and a beanie while he was papped at the airport.

Vijay will be in Mumbai and the shooting will kick-start from today. The film goes on floors in Mumbai from today. A lot of the portion will be shot in the city. Meanwhile, as Pinkvilla exclusively revealed, Ananya Panday will romance Vijay in the film. Reports were rife that Janhvi Kapoor was locked for the film but we hear that it's not her. "Ananya Panday will romance Vijay in the film. They needed a fresh pairing and plan to release the film pan-India in several languages. They approached Ananya for the film and she really liked the concept. It's a fresh love-story which is loaded with action," a source revealed to us.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's airport look here:

Meanwhile, World Famous Lover is all set to release on February 14. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film stars four actresses Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. The teaser of the romantic drama was released recently and it received a mixed response on social media.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

