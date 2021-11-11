PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda steals the show with Anand in comfy yet stylish looks at Pushpaka Vimanam premiere

Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand's film Pushpaka Vimanam is gearing up for the big release tomorrow. The handsome brother duo are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film and today the movie premiere is taking place at Vijay Deverakonda's multiplex theatre AVD Cinemas Mahbubnagar. The Deverakonda brother have managed to grab all the attention as they made a stylish entry in comfy yet stylish looks for premiere night.

One can see, Vijay in a blue tie-dye comfy co-ord set and his brother Anand in a grey sweatshirt and jeans. The liger actor can be seen in bright smiles. With curly hair and sneakers, he completed the comfy attire and looked handsome as ever.

As the movie premiere is taking place at Vijay's newly built multiplex theatre, Asian Vijay Devarakonda Cinemas(AVD), he and his brother Anand was welcomed with a huge crowd in whistles. A video of them being welcomed is currently going viral on social media platforms.

Written and directed by Damodara, the film is also a dark comedy presented by Vijay Deverakonda. The film is being directed by Damodar and Vijay Deverakonda’s King of the Hill Productions and Tanga Productions are bankrolling the project.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna crosses fingers for Vijay Deverakonda, Anand and Pushpaka Vimanam team ahead of the release

The family drama will see Anand play a government school teacher. His character is filled with emotions and is equally balanced to make it an entertaining film. The film is creating an immense buzz and moviegoers cannot wait to know what's in store.