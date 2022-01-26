PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda's latest gym look in a comfy jacket comes with a bundle of cuteness

Vijay Deverakonda was papped at the gym looking exceptionally cute in his Tuesday workout attire. The actor is known to follow a strict diet and an intense workout, and it shows on him just too well.

In the pics, Vijay looked super handsome in his athletic outfit. He wore a beige jacket with black shorts, which are perfect for the gym and chilled weather. While it is an everyday thing to spot Vijay at the gym what stands out in his latest look is his cute expression. The cameras catch him making a pout and he looks extremely cute that we can't stop looking.

As Vijay is playing the role of boxer in his next pan Indian film Liger, he makes sure to sweat it out daily without any miss. The actor can be reportedly flaunting his toned body in the film.

Take a look at the pics here:

Vijay Deverakonda is primarily working on an upcoming sports drama titled Liger. Puri Jagannadh, the powerful director is crafting this masterpiece. Bollywood beauty Ananya Panday is the leading lady who is also marking her debut in Tollywood. Liger also features Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpandey and Getup Srinu in supporting roles.

Charmme and Puri Jagannadh’s production house Puri Connects along with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions are co-producing the film. The final release date for the project is not out yet but it is expected to be announced soon.

